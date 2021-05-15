We got some heat on this week's Fire Emoji playlist following a massive day of releases on Friday. To kick things off, J. Cole got back in the mix this week with the release of his latest album, The Off-Season which dropped ahead of his professional basketball debut in Basketball Africa League. This week's Fire Emoji playlist includes two highlights off of the project, "a p p l y i n g p r e s s u r e" and "a m a r i."

Along with J. Cole, the Queen,Nicki Minaj, re-introduced a CLASSIC body of work in her catalog to DSPs. Beam Me Up Scotty arrived with three new songs, plus two loose records that previously were not available on streaming services. Among the three new records is the almighty reunion of the powerful YMCMB dynasty on "Seeing Green." Wayne, Nicki, and Drake delivered bars while fans reminisced on Young Money's reign in the early 2010s.

Migos have also been teasing their return to the people. On Friday, they blessed fans with the first single off of Culture III, "Straightenin." The boys are spitting and it's sounding like they're properly getting started to dominate the summer.

Other additions on this week's Fire Emoji playlist include NBA Youngboy, Kodak Black, Young Nudy, 21 Savage, and more.

Check out the Fire Emoji playlist below.