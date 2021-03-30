The Detroit Pistons extended an invitation for multi-platinum recording artist J. Cole to try out for their team back in August 2020, and it seems as though the rapper might have finally taken the offer.

Generally, wherever Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad goes, J. Cole isn't too far behind. The rapper's manager recently revealed that he was present at the Detroit Pistons' training facility, sharing a photo from their state-of-the-art headquarters. Alongside seven others, Ibrahim Hamad was welcomed by the team, thanking the organization for their hospitality directly following their meeting. Cole's name was not on the banner addressing his manager, but the sheer presence of Ib at the Pistons' facility has brought back speculation that the North Carolina-based rapper could be planning a move to the NBA.

Considering the team previously offered Cole a tryout for their team, it's possible that they might be in preliminary talks to welcome him on their roster for next year. Of course, this could also be unrelated to Cole's own basketball aspirations as Ib might be representing somebody else or working on some alternate business with the squad.

Recently, Snoop Dogg pitched a hip-hop basketball game on Instagram, which would include J. Cole. Perhaps we'll see that get a date so we can check out even more of the NBA hopeful's game.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Do you think J. Cole has a future in the National Basketball Association?