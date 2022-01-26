J. Cole is one of the best MCs in the entire game and throughout his lengthy career, he has come through with some pretty memorable bars. In the eyes of some fans, his best lines were found on his infamous Friday Night Lights mixtape which came out all the way back in 2010.

Twelve years later, this is still considered one of his best projects, and fans are always replaying tracks like "The Autograph," which can be found below. For those who may not remember, this song actually has a solid NBA reference as Cole raps “I ain’t no Muslim, though/Caron Butler, I’m a Wizard if ya doesn’t know/It’s Young Simba, yeah, I’m ballin’ ’til the buzzer blow."

Recently, Cole got to actually meet Butler at the FTX Arena in Miami. Simply put, "The Autograph" was brought to life as Cole had a basketball workout with the former NBA pro. Of course, Cole played in the Basketball Africa League last year, so he certainly knows his way around the court. In fact, Butler was impressed by Cole's moves, as he spoke on them while posting about the encounter on Instagram.

“Congrats on @xxl Lyricist Of The Year,” Butler said. “@realcoleworld was putting up major buckets today.”





Cole remains one of the best rapper-hoopers in the entire world, and if he keeps having these training sessions, that title will not go away, anytime soon.