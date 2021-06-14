J. Cole's The Off-Season is still going strong, with the Dreamville lyricist's latest currently holding it down in the third position on the Billboard charts. Yet that doesn't mean that Cole is about to rest on his laurels, reflecting on a job well done. In fact, Cole has already regrouped and lined up another endeavor, having connected with both Lil Tjay and Bas for a music video shoot in the Bronx.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Though little is known about the upcoming and unreleased collaboration, Tjay shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the set. In one, he's seen posted up alongside Bas and J. Cole, repping the Colorado Avalanche and keeping the longstanding tradition of rappers-wearing-hockey-jerseys-in-videos alive.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

A brief video clip shares a glimpse of the production process, during which Bas, Cole, Tjay, and a gang of extras turn up underneath a bridge. On his own page, Bas shared a brief snippet of the song during a late-night drive. Predicting it to be the "song of the summer," Bas highlights a fragment of Tjay's verse, which finds the young New Yorker spitting melodic rhymes over a steel-drum fueled instrumental. Alas, the snippet cuts before J. Cole's verse can really take off, though it sounds like he's setting it up with a melodic introduction.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

It's unclear as to where the song will end up, but many have concluded that it's destined for Bas' next album. After all, Cole did tease that he was primed to go on an epic run, and what better way to embark on said run than with a summer smash? Look for more news on Bas, Cole, and Tjay's upcoming banger in the near future.