J. Cole's The Offseason dominated the streaming charts in its debut week, securing four of the top five positions for most streamed songs.

While Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" landed the number one spot, Cole's “My Life” featuring 21 Savage and Morray, “Amari,” “Pride Is The Devil,” featuring Lil Baby, and “95 South,” rounded out the top five. As for where the songs landed on the Hot 100 chart as a whole, Cole's songs ranked 2, 5, 7, and 8, respectively.



Tabatha Fireman / Getty Images

"This is the first time in history that five songs debut in the top 10 of the #Hot100 in a single week," Billboard announced on Twitter, Monday. The outlet also confirmed that Drake, Juice WRLD, and Lil Wayne are the only other artists to have four songs debut in the top 10.

The Off-Season as a whole debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 with 282,000 equivalent units sold, making it the biggest rap album of 2021.

In response to the album's popularity, Cole tweeted out a thank you from Rwanda, where he is currently playing in the Basketball Africa League.

"Sending a thank you from Rwanda! #1 album, I appreciate the love, i heard the noise from out here. the off-season means keep pushing yourself, I will do the same," Cole said.

