The year kicked off on a monumental note as J. Cole and his Dreamville roster united dozens of artists for nearly two weeks of uninhibited creativity, the endgame being Revenge Of The Dreamers 3. After stringing together dozens of songs, the collective Dreamville team set out to sift through the endless vault of material in the hopes of crafting one cohesive album; an unenviable task, given the sheer volume of heat produced throughout. And while J. Cole himself was originally eyeing an April release, it would appear that Dreamers 3 is once again taking center stage. At least, if a mass change in Twitter profile pictures is any indication.

Should you head over to Twitter, you'll see that J. Cole, Ari Lennox, EarthGang, Bas, Ibrahim H, Lute, Omen, and Dreamville's page have all changed their picture to a Yellow background; at this time, only Cozz and J.I.D. have yet to join the movement, though it's expected they'll soon follow suit. The new picture bears a striking resemblance to the original invitations to the Dreamers 3 sessions, which were delivered with the same distinct color palette. Clearly, the wheels are in motion, and concrete news on the massively anticipated album can be expected in the imminent future.

Having had the chance to experience a few days of the session first hand, rest assured that Dreamers 3 will be a monumental release - possibly vying for the coveted position of Album of the Year. Stay tuned for more news as it develops.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images