Steph Curry is a legend, no matter how this season ended for the Golden State Warriors. And J. Cole is a legend himself, and just stunted on the rap game with his new album The Off Season. Curry had Cole join him on his IG Live recently, and the two chatted about Cole's current basketball career, Curry's season coming to an end, and more.

"Putting out albums, overseas hooping, like, how you got that much time in a day?," asks Steph to a smiling Cole. Cole, who is clearly still in the gym after practice with his Rwanda Patriots team, answers with mutual admiration. "I don't know bro. Scheduling like you," he quips. "If you could though, now that you done with the season, if you can send me some powers across the water to Rwanda," he jokes.

Cole continued on to praise Curry's leadership. "Obviously, we want Klay in the game. We want a full squad, but it was beautiful as a fan to be able to watch you carry a young squad on your back," Cole explained. "Ya'll were right on the doorstep, very impressive bro," he continues, referring to how close Golden State got to making the playoffs. Check out the IG Live moment below.