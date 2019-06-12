After months of waiting with bated breath, it would appear that J. Cole and the Dreamville camp are ready to release their masterpiece. Last night, it was revealed that two Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 singles were set to drop tonight, and by all accounts, both appear to be bangers of a differing sort. The first, titled "Down Bad," looks like a veritable bar-fest, with verses from J.I.D., Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang, and Young Nudy. A snippet of this one has already been circulating around the internet, and by all accounts, "Down Bad" has all the makings of a 2019's first major posse cut.

Next up is "Got Me," featuring Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Omen, and Dreezy. The brief instrumental sample teases a sensual, slow-burning jam, and it's easy to imagine both Ari and Ty shining comfortably in their element here. It will be equally interesting to see how Omen and Dreezy approach this one, but given Cole and Ibrahim ultimately deemed it a highlight selection, expect "Got Me" to resonate well into the summer months.

Both songs are set to drop at 9 PM EST tonight. Expect more news on Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 to follow, and should you be truly fiendish, sate your appetite with our COVER STORY on J.I.D., EarthGang, and the Dreamers 3 sessions. You excited for this?