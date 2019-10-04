J. Cole has proven himself to be quite the NBA fan and just last season, he performed at the All-Star Game when it went down in Charlotte. Cole was a huge hit at the event and could be seen sitting courtside throughout all of the festivities. He even tried to throw down some dunks although to limited results. Regardless of Cole's current basketball prowess, he has continued to show his support for his hometown team, the Charlotte Hornets.

Unfortunately, the Hornets have been a sad-sack team for a long time even though they're owned by the one and only Michael Jordan. Having an ambassador like J. Cole is certainly a positive and during a recent practice, the team honored him with his very own Hornets jersey. If you look closely, they even gave him the number 15 which was Kemba Walker's old number. Of course, Walker left the team in the offseason for the Boston Celtics.

Cole seemed to appreciate his gift and we're sure we'll be seeing a lot of him at Hornets games throughout the season. The team is heading into a rebuild and they'll need all the encouragement they can get. Hopefully, Cole can bring the team some much-needed luck throughout the 2019-20 campaign.