After three long years following his conceptual fifth studio album KOD, J. Cole is finally returning with his next album, The Off-Season. Although it's set to arrive on Friday, May 14, not much is known about the contents of the project, but one thing is certain: Cole's "Fall Off Era" becomes increasingly iconic with his every move.

Leading up to The Off-Season, it has been reported that Cole has made major advancements in turning his hoop dreams into reality, but apparently that's not the only way in which the North Carolina artist is getting back to his roots. Today, J. Cole has channeled the hunger from earlier in his career and linked up with the Los Angeles Leakers to treat fans with two new exciting freestyles.

Rather than J. Cole visiting Los Angeles to deliver a freestyle for Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk, the L.A. Leakers notably came to him and hit Cole's exclusive North Carolina studio. The duo is visibly excited that the Dreamville artist has finally agreed to knock out his first-ever L.A. Leakers feature, and as soon as J. Cole starts rapping it's clear that he doesn't disappoint.

Effortlessly obliterating freestyles over iconic instrumentals such as Souls of Mischief's "93 Til Infinity" and Mike Jones' "Still Tippin," J. Cole's performance is full of jaw-dropping bars, including "you wanna shoot then shoot, don't play with me/the hardest sh*t out the South since slavery" and "ain't got no time or no patience for lists they be making or who they debating is better/let's face it, he one of the greatest/no Bill Cosby sh*t, but if n*ggas is sleeping, then f*ck em."

Check out J. Cole's scorching L.A. Leakers freestyles below and get ready for the release of The Off-Season this Friday.