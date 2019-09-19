J. Cole Features On Gang Starr's Surprise New Single "Family & Loyalty"

The sixth and final studio album from Gang Starr was released in 2003 but, with Nas' help, DJ Premier announced this week that a new body of work would be released soon. It's seriously one of the most pleasant surprises we could have imagined this year and, considering we're having a relatively slow year for music, Gang Starr will be a nice addition to the upcoming album release slate. Before the end of the year, we'll be listening to more of Premier's stellar production and for the first single off the forthcoming project, J. Cole helps out on emcee duties.

"Family and Loyalty" is currently only out in select international markets but when the clock strikes midnight, it will be available globally. The track features J. Cole, who sounds right at home on this kind of beat. Of course, MC Guru has a couple of unreleased verses on here as well.

To be completely honest, anything that we could have gotten from Gang Starr would have hit the spot but considering this is actually really dope, we're looking forward to seeing what DJ Premier has in store for us. Stay tuned for further announcements and releases regarding the upcoming album.

Quotable Lyrics:

Diamonds are forever like friends that'll kill for you

Would hop in the jewelry store, burglary, steal for you

Bill with you

Split the diamond into ice blue