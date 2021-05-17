J. Cole Drops "a m a r i" Music Video

J. Cole shares the music video for "a m a r i" off of "The Off-Season."

It's been three years since J. Cole won over many of his naysayers with the release of K.O.D which was later followed by a rather impressive feature run. While Cole's released a few singles since then, fans have been anticipating The Off-Season. On Friday, it arrived in its entirety, just days before Cole made his pro basketball debut in the BAL. The rapper returned this morning with the official visuals to one of the highlights from the project, "a m a r i." The rapper performs his verses in front of various backdrops including his former dorm room which is decorated with his plaques.

Cole's latest body of work is, unsurprisingly, expected to do some major numbers this week. The Off-Season is on pace to move anywhere between 280K-310K in its first week which could mark the biggest debut of the year.