It's that time of year again. Awards season is coming up and all of our favorite artists will be crossing their fingers to see if they bring home any hardware. Most artists release music because it makes them feel complete. Nobody truly should go into the business with the intention of walking away with trophies and cash but it's always an added advantage when people consider you great enough to be worthy of a top prize. The BET Hip-Hop Awards are one of the only hip-hop centric awards shows so our community tunes in every single year to see who will be celebrated this time around. There have been so many incredible moments in 2019 so we're excited to see how this turns out.
The nominations have just been announced for the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards and there are some clear front-runners. Cardi B has the most nominations out of anybody with ten. Following her are three heavy-hitters who managed to land in a tie with eight nominations: DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and J. Cole. Drake isn't too far behind with seven nods. Fans will also be happy to see Nipsey Hussle with five nominations.
Some of the key categories we're looking forward to are pretty fierce this time around. The race for Best New Artist will pit several of the top up-and-comers against one another. Fighting for the prize is Blueface, Roddy Ricch, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, YBN Cordae and DaBaby. Album of the Year is another tough category with Tyler, The Creator going up against Astroworld, Lizzo, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, and Dreamville.
The ceremony airs on BET on October 8. Peep the full list of nominations below.
Best Hip-Hop Video
21 SAVAGE - A LOT FEAT. J. COLE
CARDI B - MONEY
CITY GIRLS - TWERK FEAT. CARDI B
DABABY - SUGE
MEEK MILL - GOING BAD FEAT. DRAKE
TRAVIS SCOTT - SICKO MODE FEAT. DRAKE
Hot Ticket Performer
CARDI B
DABABY
DRAKE
MEGAN THEE STALLION
THE CARTERS
TRAVIS SCOTT
Album of the Year
ASTROWORLD - TRAVIS SCOTT
CHAMPIONSHIPS - MEEK MILL
CUZ I LOVE YOU - LIZZO
FATHER OF ASAHD - DJ KHALED
IGOR - TYLER, THE CREATOR
REVENGE OF THE DREAMERS 3 - DREAMVILLE
Video Director of the Year
BENNY BOOM
BRUNO MARS, FLORENT DECHARD
CALMATIC
DAVE MEYERS
EIF RIVERA
TRAVIS SCOTT
Lyricist of the Year
2 CHAINZ
DRAKE
J. COLE
MEEK MILL
NIPSEY HUSSLE
YBN CORDAE
MVP of the Year
CARDI B
DJ KHALED
DRAKE
J. COLE
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NIPSEY HUSSLE
Producer of the Year
DJ KHALED
LONDON ON DA TRACK
METRO BOOMIN
MUSTARD
SWIZZ BEATZ
TAY KEITH
Best Collab, Duo or Group
21 SAVAGE - A LOT FEAT. J. COLE
CARDI B & BRUNO MARS - PLEASE ME
DJ KHALED - HIGHER FEAT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND
LIL BABY & GUNNA - DRIP TOO HARD
LIL NAS X FEAT. BILLY RAY CYRUS - OLD TOWN ROAD (REMIX)
TRAVIS SCOTT - SICKO MODE FEAT. DRAKE
Single of the Year
ACT UP - Produced by EarlThePearll (CITY GIRLS)
BIG OLE FREAK - Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat (MEGAN THEE STALLION)
MONEY – Produced by J. White Did It (CARDI B)
OLD TOWN ROAD (REMIX) - Produced by YoungKio (LIL NAS X FEAT. BILLY RAY CYRUS)
SICKO MODE - Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith (TRAVIS SCOTT FEAT. DRAKE)
SUGE - Produced by Pooh Beatz & JetsonMade (DABABY)
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
BLUEFACE
DABABY
LIL NAS X
MEGAN THEE STALLION
RODDY RICCH
YBN CORDAE
Best Mixtape
JACK HARLOW - LOOSE
KEVIN GATES - LUCA BRASI 3
MEGAN THEE STALLION - FEVER
RODDY RICCH - FEED THA STREETS II
WIZ KHALIFA & CURREN$Y - 2009
YBN CORDAE, YBN NAHMIR, YBN ALMIGHTY JAY - YBN: THE MIXTAPE
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 SAVAGE - WISH WISH ( DJ KHALED FEAT. 21 SAVAGE & CARDI B)
CARDI B – CLOUT (OFFSET FEAT. CARDI B)
CARDI B – TWERK (CITY GIRLS FEAT. CARDI B)
J COLE - A LOT (21 SAVAGE FEAT. J.COLE)
RICK ROSS - MONEY IN THE GRAVE (DRAKE FEAT. RICK ROSS)
RICK ROSS - WHAT'S FREE (MEEK MILL FEAT. RICK ROSS & JAY-Z)
Impact Track
21 SAVAGE - A LOT FEAT. J. COLE
DJ KHALED - HIGHER FEAT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND
J. COLE - MIDDLE CHILD
KAP G - A DAY WITHOUT A MEXICAN
LIZZO - TEMPO FEAT. MISSY ELLIOTT
YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN - I AM WHO THEY SAY I AM (ft. KEVIN GATES & QUANDO RONDO)
DJ of the Year
CHASE B
DJ DRAMA
DJ ENVY
DJ ESCO
DJ KHALED
MUSTARD
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)
CARDI B
DJ KHALED
FRENCH MONTANA
MEEK MILL
RICK ROSS
TRAVIS SCOTT
Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App
ALL HIP HOP
COMPLEX
HOT NEW HIP HOP
THE SHADE ROOM
WORLDSTAR
XXL
Hustler of the Year
CARDI B
DJ KHALED
JAY Z
NIPSEY HUSSLE
RICK ROSS
TRAVIS SCOTT
Best International Flow
FALZ (NIGERIA)
GHETTS (UK)
KALASH (FRANCE)
LIL SIMZ (UK)
NASTY C (SOUTH AFRICA)
SARKODIE (GHANA)
TORY LANEZ (CANADA)