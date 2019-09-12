It's that time of year again. Awards season is coming up and all of our favorite artists will be crossing their fingers to see if they bring home any hardware. Most artists release music because it makes them feel complete. Nobody truly should go into the business with the intention of walking away with trophies and cash but it's always an added advantage when people consider you great enough to be worthy of a top prize. The BET Hip-Hop Awards are one of the only hip-hop centric awards shows so our community tunes in every single year to see who will be celebrated this time around. There have been so many incredible moments in 2019 so we're excited to see how this turns out.

The nominations have just been announced for the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards and there are some clear front-runners. Cardi B has the most nominations out of anybody with ten. Following her are three heavy-hitters who managed to land in a tie with eight nominations: DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and J. Cole. Drake isn't too far behind with seven nods. Fans will also be happy to see Nipsey Hussle with five nominations.

Some of the key categories we're looking forward to are pretty fierce this time around. The race for Best New Artist will pit several of the top up-and-comers against one another. Fighting for the prize is Blueface, Roddy Ricch, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, YBN Cordae and DaBaby. Album of the Year is another tough category with Tyler, The Creator going up against Astroworld, Lizzo, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, and Dreamville.

The ceremony airs on BET on October 8. Peep the full list of nominations below.



Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Best Hip-Hop Video

21 SAVAGE - A LOT FEAT. J. COLE

CARDI B - MONEY

CITY GIRLS - TWERK FEAT. CARDI B

DABABY - SUGE

MEEK MILL - GOING BAD FEAT. DRAKE

TRAVIS SCOTT - SICKO MODE FEAT. DRAKE

Hot Ticket Performer

CARDI B

DABABY

DRAKE

MEGAN THEE STALLION

THE CARTERS

TRAVIS SCOTT

Album of the Year

ASTROWORLD - TRAVIS SCOTT

CHAMPIONSHIPS - MEEK MILL

CUZ I LOVE YOU - LIZZO

FATHER OF ASAHD - DJ KHALED

IGOR - TYLER, THE CREATOR

REVENGE OF THE DREAMERS 3 - DREAMVILLE

Video Director of the Year

BENNY BOOM

BRUNO MARS, FLORENT DECHARD

CALMATIC

DAVE MEYERS

EIF RIVERA

TRAVIS SCOTT

Lyricist of the Year

2 CHAINZ

DRAKE

J. COLE

MEEK MILL

NIPSEY HUSSLE

YBN CORDAE

MVP of the Year

CARDI B

DJ KHALED

DRAKE

J. COLE

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NIPSEY HUSSLE

Producer of the Year

DJ KHALED

LONDON ON DA TRACK

METRO BOOMIN

MUSTARD

SWIZZ BEATZ

TAY KEITH

Best Collab, Duo or Group

21 SAVAGE - A LOT FEAT. J. COLE

CARDI B & BRUNO MARS - PLEASE ME

DJ KHALED - HIGHER FEAT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND

LIL BABY & GUNNA - DRIP TOO HARD

LIL NAS X FEAT. BILLY RAY CYRUS - OLD TOWN ROAD (REMIX)

TRAVIS SCOTT - SICKO MODE FEAT. DRAKE

Single of the Year

ACT UP - Produced by EarlThePearll (CITY GIRLS)

BIG OLE FREAK - Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat (MEGAN THEE STALLION)

MONEY – Produced by J. White Did It (CARDI B)

OLD TOWN ROAD (REMIX) - Produced by YoungKio (LIL NAS X FEAT. BILLY RAY CYRUS)

SICKO MODE - Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith (TRAVIS SCOTT FEAT. DRAKE)

SUGE - Produced by Pooh Beatz & JetsonMade (DABABY)

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

BLUEFACE

DABABY

LIL NAS X

MEGAN THEE STALLION

RODDY RICCH

YBN CORDAE

Best Mixtape

JACK HARLOW - LOOSE

KEVIN GATES - LUCA BRASI 3

MEGAN THEE STALLION - FEVER

RODDY RICCH - FEED THA STREETS II

WIZ KHALIFA & CURREN$Y - 2009

YBN CORDAE, YBN NAHMIR, YBN ALMIGHTY JAY - YBN: THE MIXTAPE

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 SAVAGE - WISH WISH ( DJ KHALED FEAT. 21 SAVAGE & CARDI B)

CARDI B – CLOUT (OFFSET FEAT. CARDI B)

CARDI B – TWERK (CITY GIRLS FEAT. CARDI B)

J COLE - A LOT (21 SAVAGE FEAT. J.COLE)

RICK ROSS - MONEY IN THE GRAVE (DRAKE FEAT. RICK ROSS)

RICK ROSS - WHAT'S FREE (MEEK MILL FEAT. RICK ROSS & JAY-Z)

Impact Track

21 SAVAGE - A LOT FEAT. J. COLE

DJ KHALED - HIGHER FEAT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND

J. COLE - MIDDLE CHILD

KAP G - A DAY WITHOUT A MEXICAN

LIZZO - TEMPO FEAT. MISSY ELLIOTT

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN - I AM WHO THEY SAY I AM (ft. KEVIN GATES & QUANDO RONDO)

DJ of the Year

CHASE B

DJ DRAMA

DJ ENVY

DJ ESCO

DJ KHALED

MUSTARD

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

CARDI B

DJ KHALED

FRENCH MONTANA

MEEK MILL

RICK ROSS

TRAVIS SCOTT

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App

ALL HIP HOP

COMPLEX

HOT NEW HIP HOP

THE SHADE ROOM

WORLDSTAR

XXL

Hustler of the Year

CARDI B

DJ KHALED

JAY Z

NIPSEY HUSSLE

RICK ROSS

TRAVIS SCOTT

Best International Flow

FALZ (NIGERIA)

GHETTS (UK)

KALASH (FRANCE)

LIL SIMZ (UK)

NASTY C (SOUTH AFRICA)

SARKODIE (GHANA)

TORY LANEZ (CANADA)