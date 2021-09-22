J. Cole Descends Upon Sin City In Visual To "Heaven's EP" As He Taps Drake's "Pipe Down" Beat

Big moves are being made over in Cole's World because J. Cole surfaced on Tuesday evening (September 21) with a surprise track. We're used to seeing artists drop one-offs here and there, but they usually arrive at the stroke of midnight early Friday mornings. This time, Cole slid "Heaven's EP" on us, and it is a track that pulls from Drake's Certified Lover Boy inclusion, "Pipe Down."

Production comes courtesy of FanOnly, Anthoine Walters, Leon Thomas III, Simon Gebrelul, and Jean Bleu, and in the visual, we see Cole taking his place around Las Vegas as he performs his bars in front of iconic Sin City landscapes or while enjoying luxury accommodations. Earlier this year, J. Cole shared his acclaimed album The Off-Season, a record that debuted at the top of the charts.

Stream "Heaven's EP" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Some people say that I'm running third, they threw the bronze at me

Behind Drake and Dot, yeah, them n*ggas is superstars to me

Maybe deep down, I'm afraid of my luminosity

So when you see me on red carpets, I'm movin' awkwardly

Posin' all nervous, afraid of the judgment

And the thought of showin' too much of my day is repugnant

I be keepin' my kids away from the gaze of the public