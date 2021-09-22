mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

J. Cole Descends Upon Sin City In Visual To "Heaven's EP" As He Taps Drake's "Pipe Down" Beat

Erika Marie
September 21, 2021 21:49
7.1K Views
676
64
Heaven's EP
J. Cole

"Pipe Down" was included on Drizzy's "Certified Lover Boy."


Big moves are being made over in Cole's World because J. Cole surfaced on Tuesday evening (September 21) with a surprise track. We're used to seeing artists drop one-offs here and there, but they usually arrive at the stroke of midnight early Friday mornings. This time, Cole slid "Heaven's EP" on us, and it is a track that pulls from Drake's Certified Lover Boy inclusion, "Pipe Down."

Production comes courtesy of FanOnly, Anthoine Walters, Leon Thomas III, Simon Gebrelul, and Jean Bleu, and in the visual, we see Cole taking his place around Las Vegas as he performs his bars in front of iconic Sin City landscapes or while enjoying luxury accommodations. Earlier this year, J. Cole shared his acclaimed album The Off-Season, a record that debuted at the top of the charts.

Stream "Heaven's EP" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Some people say that I'm running third, they threw the bronze at me
Behind Drake and Dot, yeah, them n*ggas is superstars to me
Maybe deep down, I'm afraid of my luminosity
So when you see me on red carpets, I'm movin' awkwardly
Posin' all nervous, afraid of the judgment
And the thought of showin' too much of my day is repugnant
I be keepin' my kids away from the gaze of the public

