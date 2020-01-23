LeBron James is one of the biggest celebrities in the history of the NBA thanks to his contributions to the game and relevancy in pop culture. LeBron is known by pretty well everyone and his brand has been globalized. Whenever he plays in a big city, it's a big deal and now that he's in Los Angeles, his profile has been magnified immensely. Last night, LeBron and the Lakers were in New York to take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. MSG is filled with a plethora of celebrities on any given night. On Wednesday, it just so happened that J. Cole was in the building.

At one point in the first half, LeBron went over to J. Cole where the two dapped each other up before James went right back into the game. Sitting right next to Cole was Spike Lee who had a brief exchange with LeBron later in the match.

After the exchange, fans took to Twitter to talk about the pleasantries. J. Cole is one of the biggest stars in hip-hop and just like LeBron, his brand is global. Seeing the two of them come together in the middle of a game was significant for a lot of people, even if the exchange last just a few seconds.

Here's what people had to say.