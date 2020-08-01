If there's one person in hip-hop who has really done it all, it's Master P. The leader of No Limit records ultimately transitioned into basketball briefly where he played for the Hornets and the Raptors during their pre-season. Though he never won a championship, Master P is truly the only rapper who's ever made it in the NBA.

This week, J. Cole and Master P joined forces for Puma Basketball's new commercial where P plays the voice in Cole's head on the court. But Master P's motivational speech apparently extended off-camera as well. During a recent interview with TMZ, Master P revealed that J. Cole is trying to actually make it in the NBA.

"I talked to J. Cole, he was like 'You know, big dawg you did it. What do you think I would have to do to make it happen?' I said to get one of these NBA jerseys, it's not gonna be easy. It's gonna be a lot of hate, it's gonna be a lot of people not believing in you but you know J. Cole -- he got the right size, he in the gym," P said. "They've been putting their whole life into this. So, you're gonna have to prove you're worthy of being on that court. I believe in him and I believe that he's a youngster that has a lot of desire."

Check out the clip below.

