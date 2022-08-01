J. Cole has proven himself to be quite the talent on the basketball court. In fact, Cole has been given two opportunities in the professional basketball world. He started out by playing in the Basketball Africa League back in 2021, and more recently, he played for the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Recently, Cole had to leave the Shooting Stars so that he could tend to his touring commitments. With that being said, Cole is still finding time to hit up the basketball court. For instance, Cole was recently filmed by @Junaidfilms on Instagram, who captured some of Cole's impressive moves. Throughout the slideshow below, Cole was able to show fans exactly how he got a couple of professional gigs.





@Junaidfilms went on to post another video in which Cole can be heard offering a motivational message about success. Cole explains that having the right people around you makes success that much sweeter, and those material possessions won't make you happy.

The Instagrammer posted their own message saying "A reminder to myself and others … you will never reach a form of happiness until you appreciate and are grateful for the things that you are blessed with now, let’s count our blessings and appreciate the things and opportunities we have in front of us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junaid (@junaidfilms)

Let us know what you think of Cole's skills, in the comments section down below.