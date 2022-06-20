There have been more and more random J. Cole spottings in recent times. Over the weekend, one lucky fan ran into the Dreamville rapper by chance while trying to grab some food. And while his card was unfortunately declined, J. Cole generously pulled through and paid for the fan's meal.



Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

"so I went to get some food after work, my card declined, next thing I know j cole pays for it," the fan wrote alongside a selfie with Cole. "wooooow."

In the photo, J. Cole is holding his phone and reveals that he's currently bumping Drake's "Overdrive" from new album, Honestly, Nevermind. Though it's Drake's most polarizing body of work to date, Cole has had some significant praise for the project. Shortly after the album dropped, Cole shared a screenshot of the project, writing, "Man, this album is phenomenal. Point blank."

Cole has had an eventful past few weeks. The rapper had a brief stint with the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he played for the Scarborough Shooting Stars. Although he only played a few games, he did bring eyes to the budding Canadian league. Cole ended up cutting his time with the league short to fulfill touring obligations. Drake was in attendance for one of the games where he showed up in a J. Cole jersey.

Check out the fan's post below.