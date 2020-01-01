J. Cole Blessed The Decade With "No Role Modelz"

J. Cole is one of the best artists of the decade, and "No Role Modelz" is the best example of this. The track dropped back at the end of 2014 and began with one of the most quoted rap lines of the last ten years. "First things first, rest in peace Uncle Phil," was a rallying cry for all of those who felt a tremendous loss when James Avery passed away. Cole was able to create a moment in hip-hop with that one line that will stand out forever. To this day, every December 31st (the day the Avery passed away) social media is flooded with these lyrics.

The instrumental for "No Role Modelz" also hit a home run, fusing triumphant horns with creeping pianos. Cole is a master of his craft, and this single highlights that to the fullest.

Quotable Lyrics

First things first: rest in peace Uncle Phil

For real, you the only father that I ever knew

I get my bitch pregnant, I'ma be a better you

Prophecies that I made way back in the Ville, fulfilled

Listen, even back when we was broke, my team ill

Martin Luther King woulda been on Dreamville