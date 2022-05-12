It's a full-circle moment for a J. Cole fan as the rapper has reportedly made good on his promise. It was back in 2013 when a young Cierra Bosarge reportedly called into a radio station and told the hosts that it was her wish to have J. Cole give her a birthday message. Bosarge told Complex that it took three months before she heard from Cole, and later, she received the opportunity of a lifetime when they were able to meet face-to-face. Bosarge entered that meeting with a letter in hand that she penned years before.

Bosarge said she wrote about "all I went through," including being adopted and having parents who were drug-addicted. Because both of her parents were incarcerated at the time, she asked Cole if he would attend her high school graduation. He said yes.



Jeff Hahne / Stringer / Getty Images

"I read your letter twice now. you are so strong, I admire YOU," Cole wrote to Bosarge all those years ago. "I will be at your graduation... only IF you get into a 4 year University. go!"

Well, Bosarge did just that, and Cole made good on his promise and attended her high school ceremony. However, he extended the invitation and attended Bosarge's college graduation from Rowan University, as well. Unsurprisingly, photos of Cole have surfaced online and it made for one epic ceremony to see the Dreamville icon in attendance.

Congrats to Cierra! Check it out below.

[via]