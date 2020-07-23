mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

J. Cole Asserts Lyrical Dominance On "The Climb Back"

Erika Marie
July 22, 2020 22:50
The Climb Back
J. Cole

J. Cole is already dropping bars about "The Climb Back" before "The Fall Off" has reached our ears.


He may seem like an artist who remains silent, but behind the scenes, J. Cole is always cooking up something praiseworthy in the studio. The mostly-unproblematic rapper isn't one for controversies, but his recent tit-for-tat with Noname found his name in headlines. The distraction didn't seem to knock Cole off of his hustle as he prepares for the release of his forthcoming project, The Fall Off.

On Wednesday (July 22), J. Cole delivered not one, but two new singles. He shared his impressive "Lion King on Ice" produced by himself, T-Minus, and JetsonMade, and he followed that up with "The Climb Back." The latter track, also produced by Cole, is a smoother approach from the North Carolina icon, so give it a few spins and let us know what you think of this one by the Dreamville mogul.

Quotable Lyrics

Of black corpses in county morgues, Lord, those images hauntin'
I ain't been sleep yet, it's 10 in the morning
I'm sendin' a warnin', a problem with me is like the BET hip hop awards
I'm startin' to see you n*ggas don't want it
I'm sick of this flauntin', from n*ggas I know for sho' ain't got mo dough than Cole
Trash rappers, ass backwards, tryna go toe to toe

J. Cole
J. Cole
