Lil Baby is indisputably at the forefront of the rap game right now. After such a massively successful year and a half that included two Grammy nominations and a slew of hit songs, it's no wonder why many of rap's established heavy-weights have been eager to work with the Atlanta trap star.

J. Cole recently unleashed his highly-anticipated project The Off-Season, earning him his sixth consecutive No. 1 album. While many thought he was going to be largely solo on the project, it included uncredited appearances from the "Bigger Picture" artist, 21 Savage, Bas, and 6lack. He and Baby have recently struck gold with their "Pride Is The Devil" collaboration.

According to chart data aggregate source chart data, the collab between the Dreamville and 4PF members has officially surpassed the 500,000 units sold threshold. "[J. Cole] & [Lil Baby]'s "p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l" has now sold over 500,000 units in the US," penned the chart source in a tweet.

The song's RIAA certification does not come entirely as a surprise, either. Upon The Off-Season's release, Cole earned the largest streaming week of 2021, accumulating over 325.5 million streams in its first week. According to chart revenue sources, the Grammy-winner also collectively earned close to $2 million in revenue from all the song's on the project in its first week.

"My Life," "Amari," "Pride is the Devil" and "95 South" had revenues of $214k, $193k, $185k, and $180k respectively, while "Applying Pressure," "100 Mil'," "Interlude," "Let Go My Hand," "Punchin' the Clock," and "The Climb Back" each earned the adored artist over $100k.

"Hunger on Hillside" and "Close" each raked in over $90k for Cole. Congrats to Baby and Cole on scoring Gold!