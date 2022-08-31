It's fairly common to catch Drake outside, living it up on a beach or dining at fancy restaurants with his famous friends. For J. Cole, it's rare that fans get to see him outside of his element of performing on stage or on the basketball court. On Tuesday, the North Carolina rapper was spotted out in Turks & Caicos with Drizzy, NBA star Kevin Durant and Popcaan as they grabbed lunch and hit up the jet skis.

Cole and Drake's relationship has spanned for over a decade, since both emcees with young and hungry rookies in the game. Now as music vets, the duo is never shy about giving each other their flowers while they still can. Back in June, Cole praised Drake's seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind by sharing a photo of the project's 13th track, "Liability," writing, "Man. This album is phenomenal. Point blank."

Drizzy returned the love, shouting out Cole's success as a player on the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Scarbourough Shooting Stars. He even pulled up to a few games to cheer the 2014 Forest Hills Drive rapper on. But the love didn't stop there. While performing their 2011 collaboration "In The Morning" during Cole's The Off-Season tour last year, Drake deemed Cole one of the greatest rappers of all time, saying, "you did that ‘Pipe Down’ freestyle the other day, right? You was saying in the freestyle about, you know, they handed you the bronze, whatever, whatever. Me and Kendrick. I just want you to understand something. You are genuinely, without a doubt, one of the greatest rappers to ever touch a mic.”

As for Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Net is taking some time to enjoy some fun in the sun before the upcoming basketball season, where he and Kyrie Irving will be joined by new teammate, Markieff Morris.