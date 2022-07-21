J. Cole & J.I.D Stay Dangerous In "Stick" Music Video Ft. Sheck Wes, Kenny Mason

J. Cole and J.I.D share the official music video for Dreamville's "Stick" ft. Kenny Mason and Sheck Wes.

We're a few months removed from Dreamville's latest compilation, D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz mixtape. The project boasted an array of features from the Dreamville roster, as well as artists like Young Nudy, A$AP Ferg, and 2 Chainz. The project's intro finds J. Cole and J.I.D. joining forces with Sheck Wes and Kenny Mason for what might be considered the hardest banger of 2022, which finally has an official music video.

This morning, J. Cole and J.I.D finally unveiled the visuals for "Stick" ft. Kenny Mason and Sheck Wes. While D-Day arrived just days before the annual Dreamville Festival, the "Stick" music video captures raw crowd footage of the event before leading to performance shots from each artist featured in the song.

Check out our full recap of the Dreamville Festival here and revisit our review of D-Day.