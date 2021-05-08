The world of hip-hop was overwhelmed by rumors that TDE and J. Cole were dropping new music a week from each other. Naturally, fans speculated that we'd be receiving some new music from Kendrick Lamar before J. Cole but ultimately, that was wishful thinking. J. Cole is, however, readying a new album which is due out next weekend titled, The Off-Season. On Friday, he unleashed the first "single" off of the project, "Interlude" which was only necessary to add to this week's Fire Emoji playlist.

Kendrick might not be dropping any time soon but fans did rejoice at the return of Isaiah Rashad. It's been nearly five years since Isaiah Rashad released his last album The Sun's Tirade. "Lay Wit Ya" connects the TDE rapper with Memphis up-and-comer Duke Deuce for an energetic trap banger.

Ottawa's own Night Lovell just came through with his new project, Just Say You Don't Care on Friday. It was only right that we included some new heat from that project. "Ten Wishes" is on steady rotation on our side.

Other additions on this week's Fire Emoji playlist includes new music from Tee Grizzley, Pressa, Pooh Shiesty, Gucci Mane, and more.

