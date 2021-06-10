Solidifying that whatever "beef" they had in the past is over,Diddy and J. Cole take time to pose for a photo. Over the last week or so, Diddy has been living the good life—or at least, more of his life of luxury—as he's shown off his travels. Sean "Love" Combs has been jet-setting and documenting small portions of his moments for his social media followers as he declares himself "king" of Los Angeles, New York, and Miami.

While we're sure there are a few other celebrities who may contest that self-crowned title, hours ago Diddy shared a photo showing that he's somewhere posted up with J. Cole.

On Cole's recently released "l e t . g o . m y . h a n d," he rapped about the alleged 2013 scuffle that occurred at an MTV VMA afterparty. "My last scrap was with Puff Daddy, who would've thought it? / I bought that n*gga album in seventh grade and played it so much / You would've thought my favorite rapper was Puff / Back then I ain't know sh*t, now I know too much.”

There have been several theories regarding what went down, but the widely accepted version was that Diddy was saying something to or about Kendrick Lamar. While it's been downplayed as being not as serious as the public has made it out to be, Diddy's reported dust-up with Drake the following year only added fuel to the fire.

As those conversations about Hip Hop history continue, Mr. Love and Cole World are uniting to show it's all good. Check out their picture below.