J. Cole has been an extremely busy man as of late. The artist has been spending some time in Canada playing for the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Candian Elite Basketball League, and now, he is embarking on a tour that will certainly take up the vast majority of his time. Cole's work ethic is simply superb and he is always working on new projects to satisfy his fans.

Now that he has officially left the Shooting Stars, he has a bit more time to work on music and collaborate with various other artists. As it turns out, he might even be looking to release music with Dipset legend Cam'ron. The two were in the studio recently, and they did a great job of making it seem like something new was on the way.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In the video below which was shared by DJ Akademiks, Cole and Cam'ron could be seen standing right next to each other around recording equipment. The two seemed to be in great spirits and Cam'ron continuously said "almost time" which got a big approval from Cole himself. Given this footage and the context we've been given, it is only natural to assume that these two are about to drop a track.





Details surrounding a potential collab are scarce right now, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the music world.