The amount of attention put on Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz is getting a little out of control and it's all thanks to their roles on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. While Omarion - Apryl's ex and Fizz's B2K bandmember - has made it clear that he feels "no ways" about their relationship, everyone else seems to be on the opposite side of the spectrum. Yesterday we posted about comedian Luenell and her reaction to Apryl and Lil Fizz. "In real life that sh*t is out of order and Lil Fizz needs his ass whopped and the bit*h too," she said.



The latest to share their opinion on the matter is another B2K member J Boog. A clip from a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop sees Lil Fizz sending a message to all those clowning his love with Apryl. “And to all the haters, just know that Apryl and I are the ones actually unbothered, happy as can be and laughing at y’all motherfuckers,” he said.

J Boog commented on the clip with the following: "😂😂..🌽" A while back J Boog low-key put some blame on Fizz for “ruining” the chance of doing another Millennium Tour. “Um, I wouldn’t say he ruined everything, but I’d say about 99.9 percent of it though,” he said.