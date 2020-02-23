J-Boog became a daddy of four after welcoming his newborn baby, much to the surprise of most of the world. The B2K member did not publically disclose that he was expecting a child, so when he shared a photo of his little bundle of joy on Instagram on Saturday, his fans and followers were blindsided. In the caption of the photo, which only shows the newborn's tiny hand, Boog wrote, "#Houknew ...."

Boog did not give any further details, and failed to mention the baby's gender or the mother's identity. However, plenty of avid fans in the comments pointed out that Boog's new baby mama is likely his girlfriend, Shelbie Gray, who has shared tons of photos of herself and the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star on her Instagram story highlights. According to one user, the two of them went to Disneyland last week, but Shelbie was not seen riding any of the rides. Shelbie has currently privatized her Instagram account, meaning she might be looking to get some privacy after possibly giving birth.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

This latest addition is Boog's fourth child. He has one daughter, Anaia Jolie Houston, and two sons, Jarell Damonté Houston Jr. and Tru Carter Houston, with his ex Jondelle Michelle Lee. Congrats to J-Boog and the mother of his newborn child!