J. Balvin came through with his very own Air Jordan 1 High just a couple of years ago, and now, he is back to deliver another shoe to his fans. J. Balvin is an international superstar which means his shoes that have the ability to appeal to a large audience that some Nike collaborators simply can't reach.

Today, fans got the official images for Balvin's Air Jordan 2, which can be found below. The shoe has a light blue upper to it, while the back heel and inner lining feature a darker shade of blue with clouds all around. From there, the back heel comes with Balvin's smiley face and lightning bolt logo, which was also found on the Air Jordan 1 he created. Overall, it's a unique Air Jordan 2 that is going to catch a few eyes.

Those of you out there who want to cop these will be able to do so as of Thursday, September 15th for a price of $300 USD over on the SNKRS app. You can also grab pairs over at GOAT and Flight Club. As always, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

