J Balvin is one of the biggest stars in music right now. He is an international superstar and his songs have become massive hits around the world. His influence is palpable and over the last couple of years, he has been looking to make an impact when it comes to sneakers. For instance, Balvin came out with his very own Air Jordan 1 which was known for loud colors and interesting cut-outs.

Now, Balvin is back with an Air Jordan 2 that takes a bit of a more subtle approach. In the official images below, you can see how this shoe is mostly light blue, all while delivering some glow-in-the-dark details.





Thanks to the Instagram post above, we now know that this shoe is going to be dropping on September 15th. Originally, there was no release date for this shoe, and sneaker sleuths were trying to figure out when a release would make sense. Now, it is confirmed that these will be dropping just in time for the Fall season.

As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

