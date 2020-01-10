mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

J Balvin Unleashes New Single "Morado"

Aron A.
January 09, 2020 20:54
3 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Morado
J Balvin

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

J Balvin comes with straight heat.


In the ever-evolving world of pop music, Latin music has found a cozy space in the North American market where it's thriving and growing. Although the sound itself is being adopted by many pop acts these days, there are many Latin artists who are getting their shine right now. 

J Balvin has been among one of the most popular Latin artists in the past few years and he's had a hell of a run in 2019. Clearly, he's keeping the momentum going in 2020. Continuing the "Colores" series, he comes through with the second installment following "Blanco" that initially dropped back in November. "Morado," which means "Purple," is a vibrant anthem that will undoubtedly keep you anticipating for his upcoming solo album.

Check the new song below.

J Balvin
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  3
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
J Balvin
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS J Balvin Unleashes New Single "Morado"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject