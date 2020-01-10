J Balvin Unleashes New Single "Morado"

In the ever-evolving world of pop music, Latin music has found a cozy space in the North American market where it's thriving and growing. Although the sound itself is being adopted by many pop acts these days, there are many Latin artists who are getting their shine right now.

J Balvin has been among one of the most popular Latin artists in the past few years and he's had a hell of a run in 2019. Clearly, he's keeping the momentum going in 2020. Continuing the "Colores" series, he comes through with the second installment following "Blanco" that initially dropped back in November. "Morado," which means "Purple," is a vibrant anthem that will undoubtedly keep you anticipating for his upcoming solo album.

Check the new song below.