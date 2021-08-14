J Balvin Shares "Qué Locura" Off Of Upcoming Album, "Jose"

J Balvin previewed his fifth studio album, Jose, with a lead single from the project, titled "Qué Locura," Friday. The song title translates to "what madness" in English.

The “Que Locura” video, directed by Jose Emilio Sagaró, sees Balvin rocking a blazer and shoes from Nike, surrounded by a group of dancers in an art gallery.



Victor Chavez / Getty Images

Balvin's last album, Colores, was released in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision that the singer said was difficult to make. He spoke with ET at the time about how he came to the conclusion to drop the project during such dark times.

"I asked [my fans], 'Do you guys want the album or not?' And, 99 percent of the response was, 'Yes, drop that now. We need vibes, we need Colores.' I knew it was time to give back and forget about competition and drop the music," he expressed. "When you do things with your heart, they end up being amazing."

Balvin also announced that Jose will be released on September 10.

Check out "Qué Locura" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

La disco está llena y yo pensando dizque en ti

Qué locura, mami, qué locura

¿Será que en este cuento, mami, yo te olvido al fin?

Qué locura, mami, qué locura

