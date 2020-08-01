mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

J Balvin Provides The Warm Weather Vibes With New "Summer Love" EP

Alexander Cole
August 01, 2020 10:49
Summer Love
J Balvin

J Balvin is back with a six-track EP that will serve his fans well during the summer.


J Balvin has been one of the most prominent voices in all of reggaeton and helped bring the genre into the international mainstream. His songs always seem to find themselves on the Billboard charts, and he continues to drop hit after hit. Recently, Balvin came through with a brand new 6-track EP called Summer Love that will certainly provide you with some great vibes throughout the warmer months, or at least what remains of them.

Throughout the six tracks, Balvin only finds himself with two features from the likes of Bad Bunny on "LA CANCION" and Rosalia on "Brillo." As far as these tracks are concerned, this is Balvin at his best so if you're a fan of the artist, this will certainly be a must-listen project.

Give some of these tracks a spin and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Azul
2. Rojo
3. LA CANCION (w/ Bad Bunny)
4. Brillo (ft. Rosalia)
5. Sigo Extranandote
6. Rosa

J Balvin Summer Love new project ep new ep ROSALÍA Bad Bunny
