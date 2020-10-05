McDonald's is getting some major celebrities on deck for massive collaborations. Kicking things off with Travis Scott, people have been sliding through the drive-thru telling staff members that Cactus Jack sent them. It's been a success. Marking the second major celebrity collaboration following Michael Jordan in the 90s, McDonald's is keeping their hot streak going and unrolling another collaboration.

J Balvin will be the latest celebrity to work with McDonald's for a collab meal. The J Balvin Meal will include a Big Mac with no pickles, medium fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry. Not necessarily out of the box but certainly a classic combination. Balvin's collab with the fast-food giant is historical as he's now the first Latino to ever work with McDonald's on this sort of level.

"It is crazy because we’re talking about Michael Jordan and Travis Scott. So it’s a blessing," he told Complex about the collab. "And the fact that I’m Latino… I consider myself a global citizen, but I’m from Medellín, Colombia, and this is the first time they’re working with a Latino. It’s a big campaign, so I feel really proud of it. And yeah, I can’t wait to see people who wait in line and buy the J Balvin meal and support the culture. It’s really dope."

Check out the commercial below.

[Via]