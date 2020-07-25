mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, & Tainy Shine On Group Cut "UN DIA"

Alexander Cole
July 25, 2020 13:18
UN DIA (ONE DAY)
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy are sensational on their latest single "UN DIA."


When you think of reggaeton music, J Balvin and Bad Bunny are some of the first artists that come to mind. They have helped bring the genre to new heights on an international level, and as far as pop music goes, they have become titans of the industry. Recently, they linked up with Dua Lipa and Tainy for a brand new song that will certainly have many fans excited.

This track is called "UN DIA" which translates to One Day. This song is exactly what you would expect from these artists, especially Dua Lipa who offers up a catchy hook over the danceable beat. Overall, these artists are firing on all cylinders and this is an undeniable future hit. 

Quotable Lyrics:

You're deep in the water, yeah, you're drownin' us
You question my love like it's not enough
But I hate that you know, you know, you know
You got me tied up
You regret it now, but it's your mistake

