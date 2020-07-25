J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, & Tainy Shine On Group Cut "UN DIA"

When you think of reggaeton music, J Balvin and Bad Bunny are some of the first artists that come to mind. They have helped bring the genre to new heights on an international level, and as far as pop music goes, they have become titans of the industry. Recently, they linked up with Dua Lipa and Tainy for a brand new song that will certainly have many fans excited.

This track is called "UN DIA" which translates to One Day. This song is exactly what you would expect from these artists, especially Dua Lipa who offers up a catchy hook over the danceable beat. Overall, these artists are firing on all cylinders and this is an undeniable future hit.

Quotable Lyrics:

You're deep in the water, yeah, you're drownin' us

You question my love like it's not enough

But I hate that you know, you know, you know

You got me tied up

You regret it now, but it's your mistake