J Balvin Debuts New "Blanco" Song

J Balvin has returned to deliver on his newest "Blanco" single, penning it as an "ode to Medellin." He previously teased his fanbase with the track via social media ahead of its official drop.

With the new cut, the Colombian superstar drops off a Colin Tilley-directed clip that takes on the track's title to set the mood with an icy video that finds Balvin decked in all-white fits while adorned by a cast of eccentric dancers and a pet cat or two.

It marks only the latest instance of Balvin and Tilley's longstanding relationship as the director previously worked on Blavin's "Que Pretendes," "Yo Le Llego," "Cuidao' Por Ahi," and "La Cancion" clips.

Quotable Lyrics

For real, made in Medellín, eh

Te lo doy sin que tenga' que pedir, eh

Te seguí, me cambié de carril (Wuh), ey

Marea'o, no sé si ir o venir