Things aren't looking so hot for J Balvin right now. On Thursday, March 3rd, a video of Latin rap icon Residente's BZRP Music Session went live on Bizarrap's YouTube account, and around the 4:44 mark, the Puerto Rican recording artist goes in on the "Mi Gente" hitmaker, further igniting their ongoing feud.

As Reddit's HipHopHeads thread points out, Res – whose real name is René Pérez Joglar – was offended by Balvin's decision to boycott the Latin Grammys due to his upset over a "lack of representation of the urban genre." In Residente's eyes, the 36-year-old Colombian was acting "entitled."

Seeing as Residente is reaching retirement, he clearly gave no f*cks behind Bizarrap's microphone, where he clowned Balvin for collaborating with SpongeBob SquarePants and Pokémon and even compared him to the likes of Logan Paul.

"Like some people say, 'J. Balvin has no street smarts / He’s got the blandest knuckles', with a single video I murder this c*cksucker / and put him to upload a picture with his doggy / This cowardly sheep/manchild is like a vegan breakfast: without huevos," a translation of the ruthless verse on the Reddit thread reads.

"The people are fighting and dying in the streets and he has the nerve to upload a pic of Gandhi praying / Motherf*cking liar, he puts up a spiritual persona using mental health to shill for his documentary / You’re faker than a hot dog without ketchup and buns, faker than Luian’s abs / This dumbass is so insecure that he needs to flex his money on Instagram."

Other bars found Residente attacking Balvin's "loyalty" tattoo, his frequently changing hair colours, and his Afro-Latino award, going on to call him "racist but [not] self-aware about it."

"In your colourful rainbow the colour brown doesn’t exist / A sacrilege, this educated whitey still doesn’t understand f*cking privilege / But what can you expect from such a f*ck up? / Sheltered by his daddy, a frustrated influencer / From Puerto Rico, climbing reggaetóns ladder by mere nepotism / He swallowed more milk than a used condom / With every blowjob he climbed up a step / Everyday disguised of a different colour like a chameleon."

From the looks of the comment section, listeners aren't sure how J Balvin plans to recover from Residente's brutal diss – check it out for yourself below, and read the translation here.

