J. Balvin apologized to his fans on Instagram, Sunday, for his recent music video, "Perra," which many found to be offensive for its portrayal of black women. Following the backlash, Balvin deleted the video from YouTube.

"I want to say sorry to whomever felt offended, especially to the Black community," Balvin said in an Instagram Story uploaded on Sunday. "That's not who I am. I'm about tolerance, love and inclusivity. I also like to support new artists, in this case Tokischa, a woman who supports her people, her community and also empowers women."



Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Balvin also explained his decision to take down the video, calling it a "form of respect."

"As a form of respect, I removed the video eight days ago," said Balvin. "But because the criticism continued, I'm here making a statement."

The controversial video featured Balvin walking Black women on leashes as they wore dog ears.

He also apologized to his mother directly: "Mom, I'm sorry too. Life gets better each day. Thank you for listening to me."

His mom had voiced her own complaints about the video on Colombian news station Cosmovisión: “When I found out [about 'Perra'], I called him … [and asked], 'Where is the Josésito that I know?'" she said. “That song is not … I don’t even know what to say. I did not see my José anywhere.”

