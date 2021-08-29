mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

J Balvin & Tokischa Drop Off "Perra"

Karlton Jahmal
August 29, 2021 13:13
220 Views
00
0
J BalvinJ Balvin
J Balvin

Perra
J Balvin Feat. Tokischa

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Shake it like a dog.


J Balvin is preparing the world for the release of his latest album. The Colombian artist comes through with "Perra" featuring Tokischa. The single is a dance/pop reggaeton banger that is sure to get your hips moving. The single is very different from “Que Locura,” which showcased the opposite side of Balvin's creativity. Fans will surely be excited to get back to the booty-shaking bangers they are used to with "Perra."

Along with the new single, J Balvin also announced his character skin return in Fortnite. The skin, with blue hair and his distinguishing tattoos, debuted last week with two variants: Skeleton Balvin, and Energia Balvin. Stream "Perra" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics
Yo soy una perra en calor
'Toy buscando un perro pa' quedarno' pegao'
Ey, Ðµres una perra en calor
QuÐµ está buscando un perro pa' quedarte pegá'

J Balvin Tokischa Perra
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS J Balvin & Tokischa Drop Off "Perra"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject