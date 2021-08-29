J Balvin & Tokischa Drop Off "Perra"

J Balvin is preparing the world for the release of his latest album. The Colombian artist comes through with "Perra" featuring Tokischa. The single is a dance/pop reggaeton banger that is sure to get your hips moving. The single is very different from “Que Locura,” which showcased the opposite side of Balvin's creativity. Fans will surely be excited to get back to the booty-shaking bangers they are used to with "Perra."

Along with the new single, J Balvin also announced his character skin return in Fortnite. The skin, with blue hair and his distinguishing tattoos, debuted last week with two variants: Skeleton Balvin, and Energia Balvin. Stream "Perra" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Yo soy una perra en calor

'Toy buscando un perro pa' quedarno' pegao'

Ey, Ðµres una perra en calor

QuÐµ está buscando un perro pa' quedarte pegá'