J. Balvin & Bad Bunny Increase Their Lead On "LA CANCIÓN"

With all the attention cast upon Chris Brown's double-sided Indigoproject, J. Balvin 's surprise mixtape with Bad Bunny titled OASIS - somehow slipped under the radar. But in reality, OASIS stands the greatest chance of being replayed several times over, as the Latin/reggaeton giants have built a rep so tantalizing, they've had to put the weight of expectation on a floating device, only to watch it drift away for a rain check do-over once the buzz over Breezy came/comes to a standstill.

Apart from the duets that figure in the conversation from an earlier date, "LA CANCIÓN" is assuredly the most complete work on the project. Bad Bunny for his part has likened both song and project to a guided meditation. OASIS is a transcendental and refreshing album," he said in a press release.

"It is a rescue, a relief. An Oasis helps you to supply yourself with what you’re missing and to find what you lack spiritually; this is what this album represents," he continued. Let's be honest, if you ain't playing J. Balvin and Bunny's music, are you really hitting on all cylinders? Hit us with your thoughts on "LA CANCIÓN" in the comment section below the write-up.

Quotable Lyrics:

Justo cuando creía

Que por comerme a do’ o diez, te olvidaría' (Yeh)

Cogí un respiro y me salí de la vía

Y como un pendejo, no sabía lo que hacía

Nunca lo superé, nunca te superé.

J. Balvin