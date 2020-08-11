We continue to demand justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and the countless other Black lives that have been taken away at the hands of police brutality and systemic racism. In recent weeks, new discoveries in the George Floyd case have come to light, showing new angles of his arrest and murder. Today, J. Alexander Kueng's bodycam footage was released to the public, showing yet another view of what happened.

In the video, the officers head into the supermarket where Floyd allegedly tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill to pay for his purchases. After a short debrief, Kueng heads over to interact with the man in the passenger seat of the car that Floyd was inside. He goes over to help another officer who is handling Floyd, placing him in handcuffs as he argues that he didn't do anything wrong.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

That's when Kueng stays with Floyd, who is now on the ground, sitting against a building on the sidewalk. He jots down some information and asks another officer to run through it. After that, Kueng and other officers struggle to get Floyd inside of the patrol vehicle. Floyd is obviously in distress. Then, Derek Chauvin pins the man down for nearly ten minutes, which was all captured on video.

Rest in peace, George Floyd. Hopefully, the release of this footage helps to seek justice for his family.

