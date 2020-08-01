mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ivorian Doll Zips Up Her Haters On "Body Bag"

Aron A.
August 01, 2020 11:28
The self-proclaimed "Queen Of Drill" returns with new heat.


Ivorian Doll has only a few songs under her name but she's already claiming her title as Queen of the UK drill scene. As the sounds that arrived out of the UK continue to dictate the popular sounds of hip-hop everywhere else, she's made strides to become the first-lady of the genre. Following the release of her smash hit "Rumours," she's followed it up with a brand new banger titled, "Body Bag." The rapper's attitude is on 10 as she asserts her dominance in a male-dominated sport. "I don't like bummy niggas, fake trigger fingers/ No, he ain't never packed/ For them loose lips, you get strangled by this LV leather strap," she raps on the second verse.

Check out her latest offering, "Body Bag" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Ditch, shovel
Clip run up, that's trouble (Ayy, ayy)
Big bang, that's a puddle
Said, keep your bitch on a muzzle
Arms raised, no cuddle
Bar mate caught ruffle

Ivorian Doll
Ivorian Doll
