mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ivorian Doll Puts Her Money Where Her Mouth Is On "Daily Duppy" Freestyle

Aron A.
October 12, 2020 20:27
196 Views
41
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Daily Duppy
Ivorian Doll

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
35% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Ivorian Doll steps up to the mic for her "Daily Duppy" freestyle, holding the crown as the "Queen Of Drill."


Ivorian Doll has been talkin' big shit but unlike her naysayers, she could back it up. The rising UK rapper found her footing through Instagram before releasing her first single, "Queen Of Drill" that introduced the world to the next star to come out of the UK. It's only been a few months since she's gained recognition musically but she's making major moves, recently landing a turn on GRMDaily's "Daily Duppy" freestyle series where she backed up the chatter about being the "Queen Of Drill." Haunting guitar loops before the beat drops and Ivorian Doll gets busy, addressing her former collaborator Abigail Asante who she previously formed a duo with before splitting up. And while that's one of the more notable individuals she addresses, Ivorian Doll silences the naysayers with a statistical breakdown of hot poppin' she is right now.

Quotable Lyrics
Balmain drip to my Jordan 1’s
Puttin' those rumours to bed, now they all are done
One chance to be my toy-boy
If I dig your D then I might woi-oi
'Cause the Insta die, then so would your career
You'd be the first to be unemployed

Ivorian Doll
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  1
  1
  196
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ivorian Doll
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ivorian Doll Puts Her Money Where Her Mouth Is On "Daily Duppy" Freestyle
41
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject