Ivorian Doll Pops Out On "Bow Down"

Drill music has been claiming its stake across the world. From its birthplace in Chicago, cities in Africa, Europe, and even Asia have birthed their own scenes inspired by the regional sound to emerge out of the midwest in the early 2010s. UK, specifically, has had a firm grip on drill culture in the past few years but there have only been a few women to emerge victorious in the scene.

Ivorian Doll has been making a big splash in the UK scene over the past few years, though she hasn't dropped off any solo music this year. On Friday, she emerged with her first drop of 2021 titled, "Bow Down" where she makes her presence felt over high-energy production infusing elements of drill and afrobeats together.

Check the latest song from the UK drill rapper below.

Quotable Lyrics

'Cause I be gettin' that coin while you sleep

And I be grindin' real hard in your dreams

I got that big, big D energy

They ain't fuckin' with I.V.D.



