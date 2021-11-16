Los Angeles Clippers Center Ivica Zubac has been living in Los Angeles since he was drafted to the Lakers early in the second round of the 2016 NBA draft. As a wealthy resident of Los Angeles, it is important to understand how vulnerable one can be to crime because of the valuable belongings they possess.

This vulnerability came to fruition last Friday (Nov. 12), as Zubac's Los Angeles home was burglarized while he was out of the house.

Ivica left his home around 8 p.m. PST for a night out, and returned around midnight PST to find a ladder laying against the second story balcony of his home. He quickly rushed in to intervene with any potential invaders, but the culprits soon hopped his backyard fence and fled the scene before he could confront them.

They ended up stealing a few belongings including a Rolex which is valued around $20,000. Zubac called the police soon after and they confirmed no other burglars were on the premises.

The criminals must have been skilled, as it was revealed that Zubac's home alarm system was enabled and his doors were locked. Police are currently investigating the robbery.

This incident came a day after Ivica had a great game at home against the Miami Heat, where he scored 18 points and had 11 rebounds in a victory.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Zubac has been a key role in the Clippers' interior since being traded from the in-town rival Lakers in 2019. The Clippers currently hold an 8-5 record and are tied for fifth place in the Western Conference, even without the help of Kawhi Leonard who is recovering from a torn ACL.

Hopefully Ivica is not too traumatized from the robbery, as he has always been an well-liked figure across the league.

[Via]