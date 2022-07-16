Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died on Thursday. The Trump family has been mourning her passing, and now TMZ has revealed the cause of the businesswoman and New York socialite's death.

According to sources within law enforcement, Ivana Trump's death came from blunt impact injuries to her torso after she fell down the stairs inside her New York City apartment. The death was ruled an accident by New York City's chief medical examiner.

On Thursday, police received a call at around 12:30 PM saying that Ivana had gone into cardiac arrest. The Trump family subsequently released a statement confirming her passing, writing, "Our mother was an incredible woman -- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children, and ten grandchildren." Ivana's three children are Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump.

Donald Trump released his own statement as well. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," the former president said. "Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!" Donald and Ivana were married from 1977 to 1992. They were a fixture of the New York social scene and would often make tabloid news. Ivana was 73.

