IV4 & Jeremih Deliver Sexy New R&B Song, “Stroke”

If you’ve ever found yourself fiending for a sneaky link, “Stroke” by IV4 and Jeremih just may be your new favourite song. The track arrived on November 5th, and received a visual that’s somehow even hotter than the track itself.

In case you couldn’t already tell, the St. Louis born vocalist sings about wanting to be d*cked down, before asking listeners if they ever think about her. Jeremih comes in on the chorus, providing his sensual vocals that are perfect for nearly any R&B track, but especially this one.

As PAPER notes, the up and coming star found success back in 2020 with the release of “Swimming,” and is currently hard at work prepping for the release of her album, titled Get Rich or Cry Trying – an ode to rap legend 50 Cent.

In the video, IV4 can be seen covering herself in suds while washing a stranger’s car, riding a mechanical bull, and rolling around in the pastel sheets of her bed. “I wanted to give you iconic statement pieces,” she told the magazine when explaining her inspiration for the clip.

The R&B singer also told PAPER to “expect greatness” from what she has in store next.

Are you rocking with IV4’s new single? Let us know below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Just lay me on my back

And make me curl my toes

When I get that stroke

And every time I'm mad

You know just what I want

I want that stroke (Stroke)

