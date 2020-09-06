IV Jay Unleashes New Project "5th Element" Ft. Don Toliver

IV Jay has certainly been someone to keep an eye out for over the past few years. Her early singles garnered a serious amount of buzz on their own but it was her debut EP, IV that gave a glimpse into her potential. Since then, she's gone on to release a string of strong singles as fans waited for a full body of work.

This week, she came through with her new project, 5th Element. The project is eight songs in total including the previously released singles, "No Fun," "Stay Mad," "Love Song," and "The Hard Way." IV Jay showcases her chops on her own for the majority of the project but she does enlists Cactus Jack's Don Toliver for the song, "For You."

Check the project out below.