IV Enlists Trippie Redd For Her New Single "Swimming"

IV has been bubbling in the R&B space as of late and for good reason. Her songs are catchy and always seem to catch a vibe. With that being said, it should be no surprise that she is starting to get looks from some big artists. This was especially true on Friday as she released her brand new single with Trippie Redd called "Swimming."

In this track, IV comes through with some catchy melodic vocal lines that will have you repeating the chorus over and over in your head. Meanwhile, Trippie delivers a verse that is packed with his signature flow changes.

If you need something melodic to listen to this weekend, definitely give this a listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

I've been swimming in that water, man, I feel like Michael Phelps, yeah

IV that's the name, I'm bubbling like Alka-Seltzer

Got thatâbigâbagâon me likeâI'm Santa, you'reâan elf, yeah

He's not handicap, but I'm gon' ride him like a wheelchair